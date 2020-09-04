Atlantic County reported 11 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the county health department on Friday.
Additionally 16 county residents have been cleared as recovered from COVID-19 as reported today by Atlantic County public health officials, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,738.
Health officials also confirmed no additional deaths, however, there are 11 more residents who have tested positive. They include six males, ages 16-53, and five females, ages 7-57, according to the county health department.
Three of the residents are from Egg Harbor Township, two each are from Hamilton Township and Hammonton, and one each are from Absecon, Atlantic City, Pleasantville and Somers Point.
To date, 4,014 residents have tested positive for Covid-19, of whom 246 have died.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.