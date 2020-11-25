Atlantic County reports 104 more COVID-19 cases

Atlantic County officials on Wednesday reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.
The cases were 54 males, ages 6-90 years, and 50 females, ages 8 months to 92 years. They were reported from Egg Harbor Township (25), Absecon (15), Hammonton (12), Pleasantville (12), Atlantic City (8), Galloway Township (7), Linwood (5), Northfeld (5), Ventnor (5), Hamilton Township (4), Brigantine (2), Buena Borough (1), Estell Manor (1), Margate (1) and Mullica Township (1).
So far, the county has reported 8,734 cases with 272 deaths and 4,295 cleared as recovered.
Atlantic County continues to provide COVID-19 testing by appointment for county residents at 617 Dolphin Ave., Northfield, behind the county’s public works yard. Testing will next be held Tuesday. Appointments can be made online at www.atlantic-county.org/covid/.
