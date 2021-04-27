Atlantic County releases accessible beach guide

Atlantic County, in collaboration with the Disability Advisory Board, has launched the Accessible Beach Guide.
Included in the guide are locations of surf chairs, accessible restrooms and parking and beach fees for accessible beaches in Atlantic City, Brigantine, Hamilton Township, Longport, Margate Somers Point and Ventnor, county Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore announced in a Tuesday news release.
"We’re grateful for the input from our volunteer board members," County Executive Dennis Levinson said in the release. "This should be yet another valuable resource that will enable greater enjoyment of our beautiful beaches and recreation opportunities."
The guide is available at www.aclink.org/disability. Hard copies are available by request.
For more information, call 1-888-926-9243.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
