 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic County releases accessible beach guide
0 comments

Atlantic County releases accessible beach guide

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

Atlantic County, in collaboration with the Disability Advisory Board, has launched the Accessible Beach Guide.

Included in the guide are locations of surf chairs, accessible restrooms and parking and beach fees for accessible beaches in Atlantic City, Brigantine, Hamilton Township, Longport, Margate Somers Point and Ventnor, county Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore announced in a Tuesday news release.

"We’re grateful for the input from our volunteer board members," County Executive Dennis Levinson said in the release. "This should be yet another valuable resource that will enable greater enjoyment of our beautiful beaches and recreation opportunities."

The guide is available at www.aclink.org/disability. Hard copies are available by request.

For more information, call 1-888-926-9243.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Colorado woman with dementia sues police over arrest

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News