Atlantic County released its free COVID-19 testing schedule for the next two months

An Atlantic County Healthcare worker, above, prepares a swab to test for COVID-19 at a newly opened drive-through testing center
at Hamilton Mall, Mays Landing, NJ on Thursday April 9, 2020.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
The New Jersey Department of Health has announced the free COVID-19 testing schedule for the rest of this month and April in Atlantic County.
The ELC Strike Team will do free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Atlantic City Convention Center, 1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City, on March 9, 16, 23, 30 and April 6, 13, 20 and 27.
The ELC Strike Team will do free COVID-19 testing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Atlantic City Convention Center on March 15, 22 and 29 and April 5, 12, 19 and 26.
The ELC Strike Team will do free COVID-19 testing from 2:30 to 7 p.m. at the Atlantic City Convention Center on March 10, 17, 24 and 31 and April 7, 14, 21 and 28.
The Southern Jersey Family Medical Center at 932 South Main St. in Pleasantville offers free walk-up testing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday. Individuals are required to make an appointment by calling 609-415-9865.
The Southern Jersey Family Medical Center at 860 S. White Horse Pike in Hammonton offiers free walk-up testing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday. People are required to make an appointment by calling 609-415-9865.
Atlantic City opened its first COVID-19 testing site Tuesday in the parking lot of the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City. The city’s first responders were given priority Tuesday, but the site permitted more than a dozen residents to also be tested.
