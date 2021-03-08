 Skip to main content
Atlantic County released its free COVID-19 testing schedule for the next two months
Atlantic County released its free COVID-19 testing schedule for the next two months

COVID-19 testing

An Atlantic County Healthcare worker, above, prepares a swab to test for COVID-19 at a newly opened drive-through testing center

at Hamilton Mall, Mays Landing, NJ on Thursday April 9, 2020.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

The New Jersey Department of Health has announced the free COVID-19 testing schedule for the rest of this month and April in Atlantic County.

The ELC Strike Team will do free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Atlantic City Convention Center, 1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City, on March 9, 16, 23, 30 and April 6, 13, 20 and 27. 

The ELC Strike Team will do free COVID-19 testing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Atlantic City Convention Center on March 15, 22 and 29 and April 5, 12, 19 and 26.

The ELC Strike Team will do free COVID-19 testing from 2:30 to 7 p.m. at the Atlantic City Convention Center on March 10, 17, 24 and 31 and April 7, 14, 21 and 28.

The Southern Jersey Family Medical Center at 932 South Main St. in Pleasantville offers free walk-up testing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday. Individuals are required to make an appointment by calling 609-415-9865.

The Southern Jersey Family Medical Center at 860 S. White Horse Pike in Hammonton offiers free walk-up testing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday. People are required to make an appointment by calling 609-415-9865.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

