 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic County receives additional first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
0 comments

Atlantic County receives additional first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

{{featured_button_text}}
Vaccine Clinic

Atlantic County's vaccine clinic begins Jan. 5 at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium for individuals who qualify under the state's vaccination plan, currently in phase 1A in Mays Landing, NJ. Tuesday Jan 5, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Atlantic County has obtained a limited supply of first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the county announced Friday.

The county Division of Public Health will provide the vaccines at its clinic at Atlantic Cape Community College. County officials did not release the exact number of additional doses that they had received. 

"We’ve received some additional doses but the vaccine supply is still extremely limited," County Executive Dennis Levinson said in the release. "We recognize that we will not be able to satisfy all those who seek appointments. The overwhelming demand outnumbers the current supply. We were given these additional first doses by the state with the understanding that after their distribution we would then be transitioning our staff and resources to the mega site in Atlantic City."

The Division of Public Health will begin providing second doses Feb. 2-18 for those who received their first doses Jan. 5-21. Eligible second dose recipients will be notified by email or phone to schedule their appointments, the release said. Emails are being sent out in batches about a week before the due date for second doses. State officials encourage everyone to get their second doses from the same provider who provided their first doses.

Contact: 609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News