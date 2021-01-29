Atlantic County receives additional first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Atlantic County has obtained a limited supply of first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the county announced Friday.

The county Division of Public Health will provide the vaccines at its clinic at Atlantic Cape Community College. County officials did not release the exact number of additional doses that they had received.

"We’ve received some additional doses but the vaccine supply is still extremely limited," County Executive Dennis Levinson said in the release. "We recognize that we will not be able to satisfy all those who seek appointments. The overwhelming demand outnumbers the current supply. We were given these additional first doses by the state with the understanding that after their distribution we would then be transitioning our staff and resources to the mega site in Atlantic City."

The Division of Public Health will begin providing second doses Feb. 2-18 for those who received their first doses Jan. 5-21. Eligible second dose recipients will be notified by email or phone to schedule their appointments, the release said. Emails are being sent out in batches about a week before the due date for second doses. State officials encourage everyone to get their second doses from the same provider who provided their first doses.

