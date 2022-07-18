Atlantic County receives over $521,000 in LEAP grants

The state awarded Atlantic County and 15 of its municipalities approximately $522,000 in grants through the Local Efficiency Achievement Program – or LEAP – according to an Atlantic County news release issued Sunday.

The grants are awarded to facilitate shared-services agreements between municipalities that can improve government efficiency and reduce costs to residents.

Twenty grants were awarded throughout New Jersey, of which six went to Atlantic County.

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson heralded efforts to bring more shared services to the county, saying doing so involved overcoming significant, institutional inertia regarding local-government autonomy.

“We’re proud of our efforts to work with our municipalities to find savings for our taxpayers,” Levinson said in the news release. “As most of our citizens know, I have been advocating for shared services among local governments and school districts for decades, but New Jersey has a long history of home rule which can make it a hard sell.”

The highest LEAP grant went to Absecon, which received $201,364 for its shared-services agreement with Galloway Township over their emergency-dispatch services. Absecon will spend the money to update equipment and ensure it is compatible with that used by Galloway.

Longport received a $56,250 LEAP grant to launch new flood-plain-management software and to increase flood-insurance discounts for residents through the National Flood Insurance program. Several cities and townships will be able to access the new program, including Brigantine, Egg Harbor Township, Hamilton Township, Pleasantville, Somers Point and Ventnor.

Ventnor also received a grant to address extreme weather, collecting $112,500 to purchase a truck and related equipment that will store brine. The new equipment would be used to treat county roads that run through the city during a winter storm.

Ventnor received a second LEAP grant of $37,500 earmarked for the purchase of an emergency management trailer that would serve the city itself alongside fellow Absecon Island cities Longport and Margate.

Atlantic County itself received a $64,078 grant to purchase three, trailer-mounted attenuators and electronic sign boards to be used to protect road crews and drivers. The signs will be shared by 12 county municipalities – namely, Absecon, Brigantine, Buena Vista Township, Egg Harbor City, Folsom, Hammonton, Linwood, Margate, Mullica Township, Northfield, Pleasantville and Ventnor. The country received an additional $50,000 to pay its Shared-Services Coordinator Tim Kreischer.

The county Atlantic County news release took advantage of the LEAP announcement to draw attention to its new shared-services innovation.

The release said that Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County, which opened in January, represented a major victory for shared-service advocates in New Jersey.

Nine municipalities in the county agreed to do away with their individual municipal courts and join a consolidated countywide court held in Mays Landing. Proponents have argued that a consolidated municipal court would eliminate redundancies in court administration and thus help reduce costs for participating municipalities. Social justice advocates have further argued having a single, municipal court could allow the county to concentrate its resources and better connect those who appear in court to mental health care or addiction-treatment services.

Opponents have raised concerns over transportation and having lawyers and court staff be less familiar with the municipalities they serve. Those focused on local crime were worried that the new central court could be too lenient when dealing with municipal-level offenders.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law in August 2021 authorizing 10 counties in New Jersey – five in North Jersey and five in South Jersey, including Atlantic County – to create their own central courts for municipal-level legal matters. The Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County is the first of its kind in the state.

Municipalities participating in the central court include Egg Harbor Township, Estell Manor, Galloway Township, Hamilton Township, Linwood, Northfield, Port Republic, Ventnor, and Weymouth Township. Corbin City will become the 10th municipality to join the court in August, according to the county news release.