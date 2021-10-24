Atlantic County races pit many newcomers against longtime incumbents

Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti, a Democrat, is stressing her experience running a city and her desire to work with all stakeholders to improve performance and communication of the Clerk’s Office.
Hammonton Councilman and former longtime Board of Education member Joe Giralo, a Republican and program administrator at the Atlantic County Improvement Authority, is stressing the need to stabilize an office run for years by Democrat Ed McGettigan and known for making multiple election-related errors.
Most recently, a mistake in ballots sent in the 2020 election forced a special election in the county’s 3rd District, covering most of Egg Harbor Township and part of Hamilton Township.
That special election is between Hamilton Township’s Thelma Witherspoon, 59, a Democratic radio personality with a doctorate in divinity, and Egg Harbor Township Committeeman Andrew W. Parker III, 44, a Republican and Atlantic City school teacher.
Both have stressed the need for economic diversification as a way to improve the lives of county residents.
The special election is being held along with county commissioner elections in the 2nd and 5th districts, and for one at-large commissioner seat.
The at-large race is between incumbent Republican Frank X. Balles, a former county sheriff and retired Pleasantville police captain, and Galloway Township resident and small business owner Celeste Fernandez, 49, who has not held office previously but has come close twice in the past to defeating incumbent Republican commissioners.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County commissioner candidates debated Thursday night at Stockt…
“We need new leadership. Yes, experience is always good … (but) we can’t do the same things and expect different results,” Fernandez said at a debate last month. She also said minority communities are suffering from high rates of unemployment, food insecurity and hopelessness.
Balles, 59, said he has experience helping those in need, not just ideas.
“As the saying goes, it takes a village,” Balles said of cooperation among municipal, county and state government. “When I was sheriff, I created the REAL Help program for families facing foreclosure to help families stay in their homes instead of being evicted.”
Fernandez’s race last year against Commissioner John Risley, of Egg Harbor Township, was so close it required a full recount of more than 140,000 paper ballots. Last year’s election was mostly vote-by-mail because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She lost by 332 votes after the recount.
In the 2nd District, incumbent Republican Maureen Kern faces a young challenger, recent Stockton University graduate and Linwood Democrat Jelani Gandy.
Kern, 65, is the national sales manager for Tropicana Atlantic City. She was a Somers Point councilwoman before being elected in 2015 as county commissioner, and is now chair of the board. She has stressed the need to continue to control spending and keep debt low, while using the county’s strong financial condition to help diversify the economy.
Gandy, 22, was a political science major at Stockton. He has stressed the need for new ideas and a fresh approach to problems facing the county.
In the 5th District, longtime Republican incumbent James Bertino, 65, of Hammonton, is up against Hamilton Township Democrat and early childhood educator William Beyers, 74.
Beyers was unable to participate in a debate held by Stockton’s William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy, so Bertino was also excluded from the debate, but he has stressed the need to help agricultural businesses in the western part of the county.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.