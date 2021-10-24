Atlantic County races pit many newcomers against longtime incumbents

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We need new leadership. Yes, experience is always good … (but) we can’t do the same things and expect different results,” Fernandez said at a debate last month. She also said minority communities are suffering from high rates of unemployment, food insecurity and hopelessness.

Balles, 59, said he has experience helping those in need, not just ideas.

“As the saying goes, it takes a village,” Balles said of cooperation among municipal, county and state government. “When I was sheriff, I created the REAL Help program for families facing foreclosure to help families stay in their homes instead of being evicted.”

Fernandez’s race last year against Commissioner John Risley, of Egg Harbor Township, was so close it required a full recount of more than 140,000 paper ballots. Last year’s election was mostly vote-by-mail because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She lost by 332 votes after the recount.

In the 2nd District, incumbent Republican Maureen Kern faces a young challenger, recent Stockton University graduate and Linwood Democrat Jelani Gandy.