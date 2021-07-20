Atlantic County puts pressure on state to improve Cologne-Route 30 intersection

"From the resolution we drafted, you can see a series of correspondence between the state and county governments dating (to 2018), to where they told us it continues to be in final design and they are working to expedite it," said Commissioner Amy Gatto. "We continue to have accidents out there. We just do not see any sense of urgency from the state DOT on a roadway they have ranked as one of the most dangerous intersections in the state of New Jersey."