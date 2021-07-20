Atlantic County puts pressure on state to improve Cologne-Route 30 intersection

Calling it one of the state's most dangerous intersections, the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday passed a resolution calling on the state Department of Transportation to improve safety at Route 30 and Cologne Avenue in Galloway Township.
"From the resolution we drafted, you can see a series of correspondence between the state and county governments dating (to 2018), to where they told us it continues to be in final design and they are working to expedite it," said Commissioner Amy Gatto. "We continue to have accidents out there. We just do not see any sense of urgency from the state DOT on a roadway they have ranked as one of the most dangerous intersections in the state of New Jersey."
Earlier this month, two people were left with life-threatening injuries after a crash there between a van and an SUV.
The SUV was traveling west on the pike when the driver tried to turn left onto Cologne and was hit by the van traveling east on the pike, police said.
A fatal crash a few months ago at the intersection killed Hammonton motorcyclist Darryl B. Crowder Jr., 31.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A motor vehicle crash involving an intoxicated driver left two people wi…
According to the resolution, commissioners sent a letter to Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti on Sept. 27, 2018, saying traffic reports from the Galloway Township Police Department show there had been almost 75 crashes at the intersection from 2015 to 2017, and about 300 crashes from 2007 to 2017.
Since then, there have been another 95 crashes there, the resolution said, citing newer Galloway police data.
"The state admits it's the eighth worst ranked intersection in the state," Commissioner Richard Dase said.
Dase said business owners and their employees want the accidents to stop.
"Every time there is an accident the road is shut down for hours on end," Dase said, adding businesses are losing revenue and a lot of people are frustrated.
Gilchrist's restaurant has had to put up barriers to protect people waiting to get into the restaurant, Dase said.
Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:
609-272-7210
Twitter @michellebpost
