Atlantic County prosecutor's officers get new 5-year contracts

Two PBA Local 77 associations representing officers in the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office have new five-year contracts with 2.5% to 3.25% annual raises after the Board of Commissioners approved them this week.

The Sergeants association and Superior Officers association representing lieutenants and captains of the Prosecutor's Office each negotiated contracts that run from Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2025, according to Assistant County Counsel Jennifer P. Starr.

The latest county data show there are 18 sergeants and 13 superior officers — nine lieutenants and four captains, Starr said Friday.

The last time the two unions negotiated contracts, in 2015, they received about 2% raises per year, and the contracts allowed for the first time a two-tiered system that gave slightly lower salary schedules to any officer promoted to sergeant after Oct. 1, 2015, as a way of trimming costs.

Under the two-tiered system, earlier promoted sergeants in Tier 1 will make $126,003 in 2021 to $142,162 in 2025. Those in Tier 2 will make from $123,606 in 2021 to $139,458 in 2025.

Lieutenants in Tier 1 will make $141,645 in 2021 to $159,809 in 2025, and in Tier 2 will make $135,521 in 2021 to $152,901 in 2025.