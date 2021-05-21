Atlantic County prosecutor's officers get new 5-year contracts

Two PBA Local 77 associations representing officers in the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office have new five-year contracts with 2.5% to 3.25% annual raises after the Board of Commissioners approved them this week.
The Sergeants association and Superior Officers association representing lieutenants and captains of the Prosecutor's Office each negotiated contracts that run from Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2025, according to Assistant County Counsel Jennifer P. Starr.
The latest county data show there are 18 sergeants and 13 superior officers — nine lieutenants and four captains, Starr said Friday.
The last time the two unions negotiated contracts, in 2015, they received about 2% raises per year, and the contracts allowed for the first time a two-tiered system that gave slightly lower salary schedules to any officer promoted to sergeant after Oct. 1, 2015, as a way of trimming costs.
Under the two-tiered system, earlier promoted sergeants in Tier 1 will make $126,003 in 2021 to $142,162 in 2025. Those in Tier 2 will make from $123,606 in 2021 to $139,458 in 2025.
Lieutenants in Tier 1 will make $141,645 in 2021 to $159,809 in 2025, and in Tier 2 will make $135,521 in 2021 to $152,901 in 2025.
Captains in Tier 1 will make $156,786 in 2021 to $176,892 in 2025, and in Tier 2 will make $146,274 in 2021 to $165,032 in 2025.
In the latest contracts, both unions made NJ Direct 2030 the base health care plan in a special open enrollment in April, the summary said.
That change represented a savings for the county, Starr said.
NJ Direct 2030 is one of the available plans in the New Jersey State Health Benefits Plan, and while employees still have all state plans available to them, now they must pay any additional cost if it is more expensive than NJ Direct 2030, according to the county.
The special open enrollment allowed the employees to switch from higher premium plans to NJ Direct 2030 earlier than the next open enrollment, Starr said.
Starr said the county is still negotiating a new contract with the union that represents the prosecutor's detectives.
