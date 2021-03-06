Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office warns against Social Security scams

Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Chief of County Investigators Bruce DeShields on Saturday issued a warning to the public about scam calls.

DeShields received one such call Monday, he said in a statement. A recorded voice message, claiming to be an officer with Social Security, said DeShields needed to contact them in reference to his account and if he did not, enforcement action would be taken against him.

He then spoke with an actual person after being given a number from the recorded message.

"I asked him for the name of his supervisor, and he asked me why," DeShields said. "I told him that if he is a real officer he would have a supervisor, but he could not supply me with a name. I told him I was a law enforcement officer and that this was a fraudulent call and that I was going to report him. He hung up."

+2 Egg Harbor City man sentenced for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor City man must serve more than 10 years at a treatment facility …

If there is a problem, Social Security will mail you a letter, the Social Security Administration says on its website. Calls will only be made by request or in reference to ongoing business.

DeShields said the public should look out for: