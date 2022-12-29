Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office to undergo accreditation review

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office will undergo an appraisal from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police. An assessment team is scheduled to arrive Jan. 6.

As part of the assessment process, employees and the public may provide comments to the NJSACOP team, the Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday in a news release.

"Verification by the team that the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office meets the Commission’s 'best practice' standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence," Prosecutor William Reynolds said in a statement.

Comments may be submitted by calling 609-909-7733 from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 6. A five-minute limit is imposed on the telephone comments, the Prosecutor's Office said. Comments also may be emailed to Agent Mark Cooker at cooker_m@acpo.org.

Written comments are welcomed, and anyone wishing to file one is asked to email Accreditation Program Director hdelgado@njsacop.org. They also may be sent by mail to the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12, Marlton, NJ 08053.

Administered by NJSACOP, the accreditation program instructs agencies to comply with best practice standards in five basic areas, which are administrative function, personnel function, operations function, investigative function and arrestee/detainee function, the Prosecutor's Office said.