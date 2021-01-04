Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office to take over supervision of the Linwood Police Department

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office has taken over the supervision of the Linwood Police Department after several complaints of alleged misconduct by Chief of Police John Hamilton, according to a statement.
“As such, I am compelled to exercise the authority over the day to day activities of the Linwood Police Department until further notice,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Monday in the statement.
The supervision took effect on Jan. 1, according to the prosecutor's office.
Linwood City Council took action by placing Hamilton on paid administrative leave and has named Capt. Jason Weber the acting chief until such time as the personnel matters are resolved.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
Contact: 609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.