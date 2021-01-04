 Skip to main content
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office to take over supervision of the Linwood Police Department
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office to take over supervision of the Linwood Police Department

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner

After leaving his job as a Superior Court judge, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner took office a year ago, saying some of his top priorities would be opioid addiction, gang violence and human trafficking.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office has taken over the supervision of the Linwood Police Department after several complaints of alleged misconduct by Chief of Police John Hamilton, according to a statement. 

“As such, I am compelled to exercise the authority over the day to day activities of the Linwood Police Department until further notice,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Monday in the statement.

The supervision took effect on Jan. 1, according to the prosecutor's office. 

Linwood City Council took action by placing Hamilton on paid administrative leave and has named Capt. Jason Weber the acting chief until such time as the personnel matters are resolved.

This is a developing story check back for updates. 

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

