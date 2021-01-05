Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office takeover of Linwood Police Department tied to personnel matter

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has taken over the supervision of the Linwood Police Department after several complaints of alleged misconduct by Chief of Police John Hamilton, according to a statement.
“As such, I am compelled to exercise the authority over the day-to-day activities of the Linwood Police Department until further notice,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Monday in the statement.
The supervision took effect on Jan. 1, according to the prosecutor’s office.
City Council member Todd Gordon would not comment on either the investigation or Hamilton.
Linwood City Council took action by placing Hamilton on paid administrative leave and has named Capt. Jason Weber the acting chief until such time as the personnel matters are resolved.
Mayor Darren Matik released a statement about the investigation Monday.
"Presently, there is a pending confidential personnel matter in the police department, which is being addressed," Matik said. City Council is restricted and is unable to discuss personnel matters publicly, so no further comments can be made, he said.
Besides Weber as acting chief, Matik said Steve Cunningham is serving as acting captain until a resolution has been reached in this matter.
"We welcome support from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office as the city progresses with the matter," said Matik in his statement. "The Linwood Police Department is fully staffed and, as always, will continue to provide the residents of Linwood the essential services they require and deserve."
