Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office take over of Linwood Police Department tied to personnel matter

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has taken over the supervision of the Linwood Police Department after several complaints of alleged misconduct by Chief of Police John Hamilton, according to a statement.

“As such, I am compelled to exercise the authority over the day-to-day activities of the Linwood Police Department until further notice,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Monday in the statement.

The supervision took effect on Jan. 1, according to the prosecutor’s office.

City Council member Todd Gordon would not comment on either the investigation or Hamilton.

Linwood City Council took action by placing Hamilton on paid administrative leave and has named Capt. Jason Weber the acting chief until such time as the personnel matters are resolved.

Mayor Darren Matik released a statement about the investigation Monday.

"Presently, there is a pending confidential personnel matter in the police department, which is being addressed," Matik said. City Council is restricted and is unable to discuss personnel matters publicly, so no further comments can be made, he said.