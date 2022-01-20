 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office swears in three new detectives
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office swears in three new detectives

ACPO.jpg

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill, left, swears in three new county detectives Joshua Corona, second from left, JonMarshall Robinson and Armani Rex on Wednesday night.

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Provided

Three new detectives were sworn in at the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday, acting county Prosecutor Cary Shill announced.

JonMarshall Robinson, Armani Rex and Joshua Corona were sworn as ACPO County Investigators.

“Yesterday, I was grateful to conduct the swearing-in of three new ACPO detectives," Shill said Thursday. "This newest addition to our investigatory team will allow ACPO to continue the essential work that we do each day and through our partnerships with other law enforcement agencies. I thank these detectives for their service to our county and our communities."

Robinson comes to the ACPO from the Pleasantville Police Department. Rex previously served with the Atlantic City Police Department, and Corona previously worked at the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office.

"These three detectives bring vital law enforcement experience to this agency that will contribute to our ongoing mission of protecting and serving the citizens and visitors of Atlantic County," Chief of County Investigators Bruce DeShields said. 

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

