Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office recognizes Galloway police for giving back

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Officers from the Police Department donated 25 turkeys to Beacon Evangelical Free Church this Thanksgiving, a tradition they've kept up since 2003.
“We are very privileged to have this job, and it’s an honor to give back to the community, especially during such a tumultuous year for everyone. We are grateful to be in the position to help,” police Chief Donna Higbee said in a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Retired Galloway Officer Ray Casanova started the tradition, according to the release.
The Prosecutor's Office recognized the Galloway department as part of its Random Acts of Copness program.
“We are living in difficult times, and the leadership shown by the Galloway Township Police Department to help feed local families goes far and above the call of duty,” Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
