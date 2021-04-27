Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office partners with Arc, county special services for training seminar

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office will sponsor a webinar Wednesday that will let the community and law enforcement discuss ways to strengthen and develop programs and policies to protect those with special needs, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

The webinar will be held over Zoom and is scheduled for 11 a.m.

The meeting will provide information regarding things such as Crisis Intervention Team training for law enforcement, the county's special needs registry and other support services from The Arc of Atlantic County.

+5 Atlantic City crime rate dropping, but merchants and residents don't feel safe ATLANTIC CITY — The rate of violent crime in the resort has declined in the past year, but s…

The special needs registry was launched by Tyner in 2020 and serves as a joint collaboration between the Prosecutor's Office and all other law enforcement agencies in the county.

The goal of the registry is to ensure all county residents who have special needs are able to receive the assistance in the event of an emergency or interaction with police, fire or EMS personnel.

The webinar's panelists and participants include Tyner; Raymond Royster, victim witness coordinator from the Office of Victim-Witness Advocacy; Arc Chief Operations Officer Pat Jones; and Class III Special Law Enforcement Officer James Armstrong, who is assigned to the Atlantic County Special Services School District.