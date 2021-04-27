 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office partners with Arc, county special services for training seminar
0 comments

Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office partners with Arc, county special services for training seminar

{{featured_button_text}}

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says it'll be a spectacularly sunny day Tuesday. Then, get ready for a taste of summer and yes, even a beach day. Joe has all the details, putting this upcoming heat in context with history.

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office will sponsor a webinar Wednesday that will let the community and law enforcement discuss ways to strengthen and develop programs and policies to protect those with special needs, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

The webinar will be held over Zoom and is scheduled for 11 a.m.

The meeting will provide information regarding things such as Crisis Intervention Team training for law enforcement, the county's special needs registry and other support services from The Arc of Atlantic County.

The special needs registry was launched by Tyner in 2020 and serves as a joint collaboration between the Prosecutor's Office and all other law enforcement agencies in the county.

The goal of the registry is to ensure all county residents who have special needs are able to receive the assistance in the event of an emergency or interaction with police, fire or EMS personnel. 

The webinar's panelists and participants include Tyner; Raymond Royster, victim witness coordinator from the Office of Victim-Witness Advocacy; Arc Chief Operations Officer Pat Jones; and Class III Special Law Enforcement Officer James Armstrong, who is assigned to the Atlantic County Special Services School District.

The special needs registry is open and offered at no cost to registrants. The information collected for the registry is private and will only be used and stored by law enforcement and first responders during times of crisis.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Mexico wildfire, smoke prompts evacuations

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News