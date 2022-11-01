 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office launches new website

  • 0
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office website

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office has overhauled its website.

 Screenshot

Federal Prosecutors Charge Man Accused of Attacking Paul Pelosi

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has updated its website.

The website, acpo.org, is easier to read, allowing the public to better communicate with the agency, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. 

New features include a "Community Interface" tab through which people can sign up for news alerts, send tips and receive back-and-forth communication, according to the Prosecutor's Office. 

People also can access news from the Prosecutor's Office, view missing or wanted persons flyers, submit their residential or business cameras to assist law enforcement and more.

The Prosecutor's Office sought to keep the site up to date with helpful content, articles and press announcements, according to the agency.

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists Find Bumble Bees love playing with balls

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News