Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office launches new website

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has updated its website.
The website, acpo.org, is easier to read, allowing the public to better communicate with the agency, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
New features include a "Community Interface" tab through which people can sign up for news alerts, send tips and receive back-and-forth communication, according to the Prosecutor's Office.
People also can access news from the Prosecutor's Office, view missing or wanted persons flyers, submit their residential or business cameras to assist law enforcement and more.
The Prosecutor's Office sought to keep the site up to date with helpful content, articles and press announcements, according to the agency.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
