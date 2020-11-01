Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigating shooting of multiple people in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY- The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in Atlantic City where multiple individuals were shot, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced Sunday.
At 3:40 a.m., Sunday morning, both Atlantic City Police Officers and the ACPO Major Crimes Unit responded to Artic and Iowa Avenues for a report of a shooting. Four individuals who were shot were transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division.
No other information was immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing by the ACPO Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department.
Contact: 609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
