Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigating homicide in Atlantic City
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigating homicide in Atlantic City

Tennessee Green Apartments

Police are investigating a homicide in the area of the Tennessee Green Apartments. 

 Molly Shelly

Police investigating homicide in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the city's police department are investigating the murder of a 28-year-old resort resident that was reported Wednesday morning, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced.

Around 8 a.m., the major crimes unit responded to the 300 block of North Tennessee Avenue in the resort where a decease male victim was found with a gunshot wound, Tyner said in a press release.

As of 11 a.m., investigators were still in the area searching Tennessee Green Apartments. Streets in the area were closed to traffic. A large group of family members gathered as the police removed the victim from the apartment building. 

The investigation is active and ongoing. 

Law enforcement is encouraging anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800 or at acpo.com/tips.

Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Contact Molly Shelly 

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

