ATLANTIC COUNTY — The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office will have a recognition ceremony on April 27, as well as other initiatives throughout the month for their annual commitment to National Crimes Victims' Rights Week.

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. in front of the Criminal Courthouse in Mays Landing. A raining workshops will follow the ceremony at 1:00 p.m.

National Crimes Victims' Rights Week is held April 23 to April 29. This year's theme will be "Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.”

The theme was chosen to amplify the voices of survivors and create environments where survivors have the confidence they will be heard, believed and supported in communities.

Atlantic City resident Denise Moore will share her story about how she lost her grandson, Marcus Brown. He was murdered on June 8, 2009.

The program seeks to elevate the stories of victims impacted by violent crimes as a way of giving them a voice while also raising awareness of the work law enforcement and victim advocacy groups do to help families affected by crime..

As part of the event, Moore will be presented with a gift from the Prosecutor's Office and a resolution from the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners.

Speakers include Chief of Detectives Patrick Snyder, who served as the primary investigator in Brown's case, and Victim-Witness Advocate Maria Sosa, who maintained regular communication with Moore since the day of the homicide will also be at the ceremony.

Retired Chief Assistant Prosecutor Chet Wiech, who prosecuted the case against Brown's murderer, Robert M. Ingram on June 8, 2012, resulting in a guilty plea and 30-year sentence, will also share some words.

As part of National Crime Victims' Rights week, two billboards, one in Egg Harbor Township on the Black Horse Pike Route 40, another in Absecon on the White Horse Pike Route 30 will commemorate the week.

The Office of the Attorney General’s Division of Violence Intervention and Victim Assistance, Division of Criminal Justice, State Office of Victim Witness Advocacy and the Victims of Crime Compensation Office will host a New Jersey’s Crime Victims’ Rights Week live event in Trenton on Friday, April 28, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, with a training workshop following right after.

For more information on the April 27 event, National Crime Victims’ Rights Awareness Month, and the Office of Victim Witness Advocacy, please contact publicinformation@acpo.org.