Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office continues investigation into 1985 fatal shooting

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and Galloway Township police are continuing to investigate an unsolved fatal shooting from 1985, acting Prosecutor Cary Shill said Tuesday.

On March 14, 1985, Etrul Barnett, 79, was found with a single fatal gunshot wound to his head in his home on McKinley Avenue in the South Egg Harbor section of Galloway, according to Press archives.

Barnett was a widower who lived alone at the time of his death and was reported missing by relatives who last saw him alive at his home Feb. 21, 1985.

“Thirty-six years have passed since the fatal shooting of Etrul Barnett and the discovery of his body in his home," Shill said in a statement. "Investigators at the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and detectives of the Galloway Township Police Department remain steadfast in the pursuit of justice for Mr. Barnett and his family, as they diligently continue their work to solve this homicide."

Anyone with information about the case or any other unsolved homicides in Atlantic County can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7666 or visit acpo.org/forms/tips-crime-reporting. People also can call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS), or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com.

