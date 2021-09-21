Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office continue investigation in 1985 fatal shooting

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Galloway Township Police Department have continued to investigate an unsolved fatal shooting from 1985, Acting Prosecutor Cary Shill said Tuesday.

On March 14, 1985, Etrul Barnett, 79, was found with a single fatal gunshot wound to his head in his home at 138 S. McKinley Ave. in the South Egg Harbor section of Galloway Township, according to Press archives.

Barnett was a widower who lived alone at the time of his death and was reported missing by relatives who last saw him alive at his home on Feb. 21, 1985.

“Thirty-six years have passed since the fatal shooting of Etrul Barnett and the discovery of his body in his home," Shill said in a statement. "Investigators at the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and detectives of the Galloway Township Police Department remain steadfast in the pursuit of justice for Mr. Barnett and his family, as they diligently continue their work to solve this homicide. I ask the public to contact our office if they have any information that could assist investigators in solving this case."

Anyone with information about the case or any other unresolved homicides is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Website at acpo.org/forms/tips-crime-reporting. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/.

