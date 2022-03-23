Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office captain returns from FBI training

MAYS LANDING — Capt. Brian Lee, of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, was welcomed back March 17 after returning from training at the FBI National Academy.

Capt. Brian Lee, who has been with the Prosecutor's Office since 2000, completed a 10-week advanced training course at the Quantico, Virginia, academy, the Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

The National Academy's 281st session consisted of men and women from 45 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 32 countries, five military organizations and six federal civilian organizations, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training, the Prosecutor's Office said.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have attended the FBI National Academy, as it is an incredible program for law enforcement executives," Lee said in a statement. "This once-in-a-lifetime experience is something that I will never forget. It provided me an opportunity to meet law enforcement executives from all over our country and the world."

Lee is currently in the Prosecutor's Office's Administration Unit, where he has been since June 2008. He has also served in the agency's Intelligence Unit, Narcotics Strike Force and Litigation Unit, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Before joining the Prosecutor's Office, Lee was a police officer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“I am beyond proud of Capt. Brian Lee and his accomplishment of graduating the FBI National Academy," Chief of County Investigators Bruce DeShields said in a statement. "Capt. Lee’s commitment and hard work is exhibited each day during the course of his duties at the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. I applaud Capt. Lee’s determination to attend and graduate from the FBI National Academy and we are excited for his return to ACPO with all of the knowledge he has gained from this experience."

