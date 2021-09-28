Atlantic County Prosecutor's office accused of retaliation in tort claim

A victim of domestic violence has filed a tort claim against the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and other law enforcement agencies alleging retaliation over concerns that were raised over the handling of the case.

In the tort claim, which gives notice to a government agency of a potential law, the victim claims the Prosecutor's Office assigned specific staff to harass the claimant in retaliation for filing complaints against the office.

The Prosecutor’s Office did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

The tort claim centers on the former Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner's handling of a case involving a prominent minister's relative. The minister's name has been withheld so as not to identify the victim. According to a report by the state Attorney General's Office, Tyner failed to recuse himself from a matter in which he had previous, unfavorable knowledge of a complainant and a conflict involving a prominent minister’s relative. He used that knowledge to influence the assistant prosecutor assigned to the case, the office reported.

Tyner resigned in July from his post. In the resignation letter, Tyner said, “I have long said there is a private cost to public service. My family and I have certainly paid that debt.”