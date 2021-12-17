Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office accused of retaliation in civil lawsuit

A victim of domestic violence has filed a lawsuit in state civil court against the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office alleging retaliation over concerns raised about the handling of the case.

In the suit, the victim claims the Prosecutor’s Office assigned specific staff to harass the claimant in retaliation for filing complaints against the office.

The suit centers on former Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner’s handling of a case involving a prominent minister’s relative. The minister’s name has been withheld so as not to identify the victim.

In the suit, the victim says he was knowingly infected with HIV by a relative of a local minister. The suit later claims the minister's relative said he would reveal the victim's HIV-positive status and sexuality to co-workers.

According to a report by the state Attorney General’s Office, Tyner failed to recuse himself from a matter in which he had previous, unfavorable knowledge of a complainant and a conflict involving a prominent minister’s relative. He used that knowledge to influence the assistant prosecutor assigned to the case, the office reported.

