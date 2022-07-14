Atlantic County prosecutor's detectives to wear body cameras

Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office detectives will begin wearing body cameras, the agency said Thursday.

The cameras — Digital Ally FirstVu Pro HD body-worn cameras — will be used during pre-planned law enforcement operations, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. Supervisors will be able to review video captured by the cameras to assess how detectives interact with citizens and tailor future training programs to improve how officers work in the field.

"The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office believes that the use of these cameras will significantly benefit both the community and our detectives," it said in a statement. "Detectives will be able to document their point of view more accurately by reviewing the incidents for details rather than relying solely on memory recall. In addition, this added benefit will certainly enhance accountability and preparation for court cases."

Body-worn cameras have been employed more frequently in recent years by law enforcement to assist officers and give the public a better understanding of how police encounters work, according to authorities.

"However, we know that no technology is a perfect answer to all situations; therefore cameras should not be considered the only source of detail recollection," the Prosecutor's Office said. "Body-worn cameras do have limitations that need to be understood and considered when evaluating the recordings, however we believe the community and the detectives who work to improve the quality of life here will benefit from their use."

For more information, contact Capt. Charles DeFebbo at 609-909-7788 or defebbo_c@acpo.org.