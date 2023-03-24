The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police Law Enforcement Accreditation Program awarded a certificate of reaccreditation to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office on March 16.
The Prosecutor's Office applied for reaccreditation in October. To achieve accreditation, an agency needs to meet certain standards in areas such as administration, personnel, operations, investigative and arrestee handling functions. A team of officials from the Law Enforcement Accreditation Program reviewed how the Prosecutor's Office met these standards via interviews, observations and electronic means.
"Being an accredited law enforcement agency sends a strong message to our community that the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is comprised of professional law enforcement personnel, who serve with distinction," Chief of County Detectives Patrick Snyder said. "We can be very proud of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.”
