A Democratic Atlantic County commissioner candidate was involved in a fatal crash in which a speeding motorcyclist struck his car in late June.

Hector Tavarez was leaving a Mullica Township residence near Elwood and Columbia roads on June 30 when the truck he was driving was hit by the bike, driven by Craig Andrew Welsh, of Mays Landing, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Welsh, 35, died from the accident.

Witnesses said Welsh was driving erratically, with one believing he could have been traveling at over 100 mph, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Tavarez, a retired Egg Harbor Township police captain, said he was dropping someone off at the home at the time of the crash.

"It's unfortunate the driver of the motorcycle passed," Tavarez said.

Charges have not been filed, the Prosecutor's Office said, adding an investigation is ongoing.

An Open Public Records Act request for a crash report was rejected Wednesday because of the open investigation.

Tavarez described the driveway as being off a road with a 40 mph speed limit.

"He (Welsh) was traveling at an excessive, excessive rate of speed," Tavarez said.

Tavarez did not say whether he was injured by the crash.

Tavarez retired with the rank of captain in 2011 following a 25-year career with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, according to a news release from March announcing his commissioner candidacy. He continues to serve as executive director of the Police Activities League of Egg Harbor Township and Atlantic County, the release said.

He co-founded the local PAL in 1989.

The former police officer also challenged Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew for the 2nd Congressional District seat. Tavarez suspended his campaign in 2022 after Tim Alexander, of Galloway Township, another former police officer, won the endorsement of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee at its annual convention.

Tavarez is challenging incumbent Republican Commissioner Andrew Parker for the 3rd District seat on Atlantic County's commissioner board. The district covers parts of Hamilton and Egg Harbor townships.