Atlantic County police officers to begin training on new use-of-force policy

MAYS LANDING — Officers in Atlantic County will begin two different types of training this week in preparation for the state's new use-of-force policy being implemented in December, acting county Prosecutor Cary Shill said Monday.

The county's 1,044 officers will be trained in Integrating Communication, Assessment and Tactics (ICAT) and Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE), Shill said in a statement.

The training, which is projected to take one year, is mandated by the state Attorney General’s Office in preparation for the new statewide use of force policy that will be effective Dec. 31.

Stockton University has provided the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office with classroom space to hold the training sessions, which are limited to 30 students per session, Shill said.

ICAT is a new way of thinking about use-of-force training that gives officers the tools, skills and options they need to successfully and safely defuse a range of critical incidents, according to the release.

ABLE works to develop and deliver practical, scenario-based training for police agencies in the strategies and tactics of police peer intervention, according to the release. The training guides agencies and communities on the concrete measures that must be in place to create and sustain a culture of peer intervention.

