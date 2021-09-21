Atlantic County police officers to begin training in preparation for new use of force policy

MAYS LANDING — Officers in Atlantic County will begin two different types of training this week in preparation for the state's new use of force policy being implemented in December, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Monday.
The county's 1,044 officers will be trained in Integrating Communication, Assessment and Tactics (ICAT) and Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE,) Shill said in a statement.
The training, which is projected to be ongoing for one year, is mandated by the New Jersey State Attorney General’s Office in preparation for the new statewide use of force policy that will be effective Dec. 31, 2021.
Stockton University has provided the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office with classroom space to hold the training sessions that are limited to 30 students per session, Shill said.
ICAT is a new way of thinking about use-of-force training that implements first responding officers with the tools, skills, and options they need to successfully and safely defuse a range of critical incidents.
ABLE works to develop and deliver practical, scenario-based training for police agencies in the strategies and tactics of police peer intervention. The training guides agencies and communities on the concrete measures that must be in place to create and sustain a culture of peer intervention.
"It is imperative that these very necessary ICAT and ABLE trainings get underway," said Bruce K. DeShields, Chief of County Investigators for the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. “We graciously thank Stockton University for their cooperative efforts in providing a space for the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and our county’s law enforcement officers to complete this important training."
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
