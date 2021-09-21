Atlantic County police officers to begin training in preparation for new use of force policy

MAYS LANDING — Officers in Atlantic County will begin two different types of training this week in preparation for the state's new use of force policy being implemented in December, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Monday.

The county's 1,044 officers will be trained in Integrating Communication, Assessment and Tactics (ICAT) and Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE,) Shill said in a statement.

The training, which is projected to be ongoing for one year, is mandated by the New Jersey State Attorney General’s Office in preparation for the new statewide use of force policy that will be effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Stockton University has provided the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office with classroom space to hold the training sessions that are limited to 30 students per session, Shill said.

ICAT is a new way of thinking about use-of-force training that implements first responding officers with the tools, skills, and options they need to successfully and safely defuse a range of critical incidents.