ATLANTIC COUNTY — To improve interactions between police and individuals with autism spectrum disorder during encounters, like traffic stops, the Atlantic County Association of Chiefs of Police in collaboration with all police departments in the area will launch a Blue Envelope program.

The Blue Envelope Program will provide individuals on the spectrum with a blue envelope that contains their written information, along with guidance that would make communicating with officers, safer, more effective and less stressful for both parties.

The program is sponsored and funded by the county chiefs of police, as well as the county's police departments.

“Overall, the Blue Envelope Program represents our continued commitment toward promoting greater inclusivity and understanding within our communities. In addition, we want to provide our officers with tools and resources that will be helpful when interacting with individuals living with ASD,” said Linwood Police Chief Steven M. Cunningham. “We are proud to support this initiative in Atlantic County, and it is no accident that we are introducing it during Autism Awareness Month."

The Blue Envelope Program is another initiative the county created to help people with particular needs.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office launched the county's Special Needs Registry in 2020 as a way to ensure all residents with specific needs were able to get the help and support they needed, whether it be an emergency or another type of interaction with police, fire, and emergency medical.

And encounters with police and people that have special needs haven't always been the best.

Individuals with disabilities, such as autism, are five times more likely to be incarcerated, according to research from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The research also showed that civilian injuries and deaths were disproportionately common during police interactions with the special needs community.

“The Atlantic County Chiefs are determined to make driving through our towns safer, easier, and less stressful for everyone who navigates our roadways, including those with ASD,” said Longport Police Chief and President of the Atlantic County Chiefs Association, Frank Culmone.

Atlantic County residents will be able to pick up their blue envelopes from their local police department beginning on Friday.