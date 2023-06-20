PLEASANTVILLE — Atlantic County is partnering with city officials to help connect young people with new jobs during the summer.

The One-Stop Career Center, located off Main Street, held an orientation earlier this month for the Atlantic County Summer Youth Employment program. This year, the program will offer about three dozen young city residents seasonal positions in the Pleasantville municipal government.

Mayor Judy Ward, who attended the orientation, said the augmented program would connect young people with new economic opportunities and help them improve the neighborhood around them.

“It’s a big benefit to Pleasantville, because it gives our youth a chance to make money, first of all, and be off the street,” Ward said. “It’s giving us an opportunity…to employ our youth and give them a sense of worth.”

Francis Kuhn, the executive director of the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board, credited the city with growing its partnership with the county. He said city officials, particularly Ward and city Personnel Director Dasha Brown, are leading the area in leveraging county resources to help employ the youth to support their communities.

“Pleasantville is the first real municipality that has stepped forward and said we want to be a part of this process, we want to help benefit the youth of this community,” Kuhn said. “Pleasantville needs to get that recognition, because we usually don’t work with city government on this kind of level.”

The Atlantic County Summer Youth Employment program was open this year to county residents ages 16 to 24, connecting them with participating area businesses. Youth workers can be paid $15 per hour and work 25 hours per week over an eight-week period, meaning that they can make $3,000 through the program. According to the Atlantic County website, the deadline for registering in the program was June 15.

Dakota Bivens, 19, was at the orientation on June 8. He said he was interested in the program, so he would be able to receive funding to help his mother with her afterschool program, which operates in the summer.

“I’m going to help kids with stimulating activities,” Bivens said.

Cynthia Torres, supervisor of Atlantic County youth works, said that eligibility criteria for the summer-youth work program had been relaxed this year. In the past, young people had to have faced particular “barriers to education or employment,” like homelessness, experience in the foster-child system, a history with the juvenile-justice system or having a dependent, to be admitted to the county summer-work program. This past cycle, all Atlantic County residents within the age range were eligible.

“In this case, I can bring in just kids from 16 to 24 who just have an interest in a particular career,” Torres said. “Without those strict guidelines I can provide more guidance to just youth in general.”

Torres said that this increased accessibility to the program helped her reach a broader range of ambitious young people and connect them with the particular jobs in which they have expressed an interest.

“In many cases, based on their applications, we try to connect them with the jobs and careers they’re interested in learning more about,” Torres added.

Torres said the county has allocated enough funding for 200 participants in the program. although the number of applicants for youth-summer work far exceeded that number.

Torres said she would work with Kuhn to secure the funding accommodate as many youth workers as possible.

“I’m going to work…with our director (Kuhn) to get that funding,” Torres said. “The last thing I want to do is cut students.”

A large share of the growing program come through the county’s growing partnership with Pleasantville.

In the past, Ward said that the city has employed only a couple young residents through county summer programs and that this year has seen that figure grow about 10-fold. The city is having summer-youth workers help in a range of departments, with some working in code enforcement; public works; administration; or city summer camps, which have been able to expand this year due to the augmented summer-youth work program. Ward said that the growing youth summer work force would help lessen the regular summertime strain on city services.

“(This) takes the load off of our employees, because during the summer we’re bombarded with work,” Ward said. “This will not only ease the burden on the city, but it will also give them (the youth) a chance to work and give them good work ethics.”

The program received the support of several members of City Council, with some members in attendance at the June 8 orientation. City Councilwoman Carla Thomas, who was in attendance, said the large number of young people participating evidenced their commitment to their community.

“It is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and resilience in the face of challenging economic conditions,” Thomas said via text message. “I believe that investing in our youth is critical to building a strong and prosperous future for our communities.”

Kuhn said he hoped that other municipalities would explore expanded youth-work partnerships with the county.

“They (Pleasantville) got a group of 30, 35 (summer-youth workers) that can really help this community,” Kuhn said. “I’m hoping that her (Ward’s) example is going to lead to other municipality’s taking advantage and saying ‘well we can benefit our population from our community too.”