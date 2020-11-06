Atlantic County plans roadwork in Hamilton, Buena Vista, Egg Harbor townships

Atlantic County issued the following traffic advisories for next week:

• Through next Friday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Millville Avenue between Pittsburgh and Wheeling avenues in Hamilton Township, weather permitting, for county guide rail replacement. Traffic directors will be on site to assist.

• Monday through Wednesday, a detour will be in effect from 2 to 10 p.m. on Zion Road between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads in Egg Harbor Township, weather permitting.

• On Thursday and Friday, an alternating traffic pattern will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the same area, weather permitting.

• From Thursday through Nov. 16, the eastbound lane of Mill Road between Fire and Old Zion roads in Egg Harbor Township will be closed to traffic with a detour in place 24 hours a day.

• Beginning Thursday and continuing for one week, a detour will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the five-points intersection of Tuckahoe Road, Landis-Cedar Avenue and Old Landis Avenue in Buena Vista Township, weather permitting, for county maintenance resurfacing. Businesses on Tuckahoe Road and Landis-Cedar Avenue will remain open, unless otherwise impacted by COVID-19 closures.