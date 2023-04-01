Atlantic County issued the following traffic advisories Saturday for the week ahead:

Egg Harbor Township

Ocean Heights Avenue: From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Zion Road and the Garden State Parkway from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Zion Road: From Monday through Friday, an intermittent single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Carriage House Lane and Fire Road from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for asphalt driveway reconstruction and shoulder restoration.

From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mill Road: From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Fire Road and Patcong Drive from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Steelmanville Road: A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 7 a.m. to noon Friday. On Tuesday, a full detour will be in place from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hammonton

From Monday through Friday, a detour will be in effect on Third Street between Fairview Avenue and Old Forks Road from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for county road widening work. Local traffic will be allowed in the northbound direction from Fairview Avenue only.

All work is weather permitting. Drivers should plan travel time accordingly or find an alternate route.