Atlantic County passes budget with flat tax rate

NORTHFIELD — The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners passed its $263 million budget Tuesday, after a public hearing in which no members of the public commented.

The county tax rate will stay at about $0.475 per $100 valuation. That means the owner of a property assessed at $200,000 would pay a county tax bill of about $950, not including school, municipal and other property taxes.

Federal American Rescue Plan funding made up for losses in revenue due to the COVID-19 epidemic, and paid for unexpected costs to handle the public health crisis, which kept taxes from going up, officials said.

The county will need to collect $4.4 million less from taxpayers than anticipated, after the federal funds were added to the budget.

The commissioners amended the spending plan earlier this month, after waiting months for federal and state guidance about how the county would be allowed to spend its share of federal COVID-19 relief dollars.

When introduced in March, the budget was $233 million. It has increased only by the amount of grants received in the interim, officials have said. Each year, the amount of the budget increases as new grants are received, they said. But since grants pay for themselves, they do not affect the tax rate.