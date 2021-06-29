Atlantic County passes budget with flat tax rate

NORTHFIELD — The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners passed its $263 million budget Tuesday, after a public hearing in which no members of the public commented.
The county tax rate will stay at about $0.475 per $100 valuation. That means the owner of a property assessed at $200,000 would pay a county tax bill of about $950, not including school, municipal and other property taxes.
Federal American Rescue Plan funding made up for losses in revenue due to the COVID-19 epidemic, and paid for unexpected costs to handle the public health crisis, which kept taxes from going up, officials said.
The county will need to collect $4.4 million less from taxpayers than anticipated, after the federal funds were added to the budget.
The commissioners amended the spending plan earlier this month, after waiting months for federal and state guidance about how the county would be allowed to spend its share of federal COVID-19 relief dollars.
Atlantic County will keep taxes flat this year, collecting $4.4 million less from taxpayers …
When introduced in March, the budget was $233 million. It has increased only by the amount of grants received in the interim, officials have said. Each year, the amount of the budget increases as new grants are received, they said. But since grants pay for themselves, they do not affect the tax rate.
The commissioners introduced the amendment at the June 15 meeting and held the public hearing on the amended budget Tuesday afternoon.
The budget introduced in March called for a tax increase of about 1.8 cents per $100 valuation, but that was before federal dollars became available.
The amount to be raised by taxes will fall from about $158.2 million to about $153.8 million, county Treasurer Bonnie Lindaw has said.
The county is receiving about $52 million in American Rescue Plan funds over four years, and will create a committee to examine ways to use the more than $47 million that will be left for future years, county Administrator Gerald DelRosso has said.
NORTHFIELD — The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners were again unable to vote to approve…
American Rescue Plan funds may be used for replacing lost public sector revenue; investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure; providing premium pay for essential workers; supporting public health expenditures; addressing COVID-19 related negative economic consequences; and addressing the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the hardest-hit communities, populations and households, according to the state Department of Community Affairs’ Local Finance Board. The funds must be designated for spending by Dec. 31, 2024.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.