Atlantic County Parks call for artists

Artists of any skill level or experience are invited to participate in a plein air event hosted by the Atlantic County Parks System on Oct. 8 (rain date Oct. 9).

Participants will sketch and paint outdoors at one of the county parks, including Gaskill and Lake Lenape parks in Mays Landing; the park at Estell Manor, Weymouth Furnace; Oscar E. McClinton Waterfront Park in Atlantic City; Leeds Point Nature Area in Galloway Township; the 7.5-mile county bikeway and more. Photographers are also welcome to participate.

All participants must register the day of the event beginning at 8 a.m. at the Atlantic County Park Nature Center, 109 Route 50, Estell Manor, and submit completed artwork by 6:30 p.m. There is a $20 entry fee for up to two pieces of artwork and a $15 entry fee for up to three photographs.

Monetary prizes of $50 to $100 will be awarded to the top three artists and a $75 prize will be awarded to the winning photographer at a plein air exhibit opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 13 in the Atlantic Cape Art Gallery. For more information, call 609-576-2388 or 609-214-7388.