Atlantic County Park helps distribute letters from Santa

From Nov. 23 through Dec. 14, kids who would like to receive a personalized letter from Santa this holiday season may submit their requests in writing to the Atlantic County Park in Estell Manor. Staff will be working closely with Santa and his elves to make sure all letters from Santa are delivered before Christmas.

Requests from Santa believers should include their first and last name, complete mailing address, gender, grade in school, names of any siblings and/or pets, a gift they would like to receive from Santa and one they will definitely be receiving, a big accomplishment or achievement (honor roll, learned to ride a bike, etc.), as well as the name of their parent or guardian and their contact number or email.

Requests may be dropped off at the mailbox to the North Pole located at the Nature Center in the Atlantic County Park or sent by mail to: 109 Route 50 South, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Requests for letters from Santa may also be sent by email to pleis_kathleen@aclink.org.

All requests must be received no later than Dec. 14. For more information, call 609-625-1897.