Atlantic County officials report 143 new cases of COVID-19
Atlantic County officials on Monday reported 143 new cases of COVID-19.

The new cases include 67 boys and men, age 8 months to 89, and 76 girls and women, age 7 to 98, according to the county’s dashboard.

The new cases include 25 in Egg Harbor Township; 23 in Hamilton Township; 20 in Galloway Township; 15 in Atlantic City; nine each in Buena Vista Township and Pleasantville; eight in Linwood; six in Hammonton; five in Somers Point; four each in Brigantine, Mullica Township and Northfield; three in Ventnor; two in Estell Manor; and one each in Absecon, Buena Borough, Corbin City, Egg Harbor City, Longport and Weymouth Township.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 11,737 cases with 312 deaths and 5,184 recovered. Cape May County has reported 3,491 cases with 118 deaths and 2,839 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 5,993 cases with 182 deaths.

Atlantic County’s drive-thru testing continues from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday in December, by appointment, for county residents at 617 Dolphin Avenue in Northfield, behind the county’s public works yard.  If available, appointments can be made online at https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid.

Concerned about COVID-19?

