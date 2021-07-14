Atlantic County officials join call for offshore wind

+2 Murphy signs clean energy bills for electric cars and solar SEASIDE HEIGHTS — New Jersey’s governor signed a package of bills Friday aimed at moving the…

Much of the opposition has been generated in coastal communities. Council members in Ocean City have been extremely skeptical about the proposal, as have members of the Cape May County Board of Commissioners.

Local group Save Our Shoreline — Stop the Wind Farms Off the Coast of NJ argues the project will mean significant damage to the environment, the region’s fishing industry and the local quality of life. The organization has its own event planned this week. Author and offshore wind critic Michael Shellenberger is scheduled to speak at the Ocean City Music Pier starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.

In his book “Apocalypse Never: Why Environmental Alarmism Hurts Us All,” Shellenberger argues that climate change is real, but not the end of the world. The event is billed as a counter to the “propaganda” on wind power from Gov. Phil Murphy and Ørsted, the company with the contract to develop Ocean Wind, the first of New Jersey’s offshore wind projects.

“There’s not a government policy that’s not opposed by somebody,” said Conaway at the Tuesday discussion. He said New Jersey is at the beginning of a process that will eventually pay off by removing carbon emissions from the transportation system.