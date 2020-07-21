Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Tuesday that even though society has come a long way, it still has a lot of work to do.
Tyner, along with other county officials and police chiefs, stressed the importance of communication throughout the latest virtual town hall hosted by the state Attorney General's Office to discuss use of force.
The Zoom meeting was part of Attorney General Gurbir Grewal's 21 County/21st Century Community Policing Project. Cape May County's meeting was held July 15. Cumberland County's was held Monday.
"This is a difficult time in our nation and in our state," Grewal said in his opening remarks before he had to leave the call due to prior obligations, "and while we're adjusting to the challenge of the COVID-19,we're also faced with civil unrest marked by the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. And as shocking as George Floyd's death was, it was not a unique tragedy."
Grewal was joined by Tyner, county Chief of Detectives Bruce DeShields, Atlantic City police Chief Henry White, Galloway Township police Chief Donna Higbee and Atlantic City Councilman and NAACP chapter President Kaleem Shabazz.
County Victim Witness Coordinator Raymond Royster moderated the meeting, which touched on use of force, deescalation protocols and more.
Part of what makes New Jersey ahead of the curve when it comes to police-civilian relations is the consistency between departments all over the state, White said.
"The (use-of-force) standards and reporting procedures are pretty uniform," White said. "Any time, here in our department and the rest of the county, an officer uses force during the course of his duties, a use-of-force report is done and that report is forwarded to the Prosecutor's Office; and then from there, now it's being forwarded to the Attorney General's Office."
White added that the attorney general is working on a statewide database to archive all uses of force among police officers, not just excessive force.
In 2012, the Atlantic City Police Department received 66 complaints of excessive force.
That number dropped to three in 2019, which White attributed to training and new policies that seek to limit the use of force as much as possible.
Deescalating a situation, said Higbee, is one way to limit it.
"Ninety percent of this job is your communication skills, your verbal skills, how you talk to people, how you listen to people," Higbee said, "and actually adjust your habits as a responding police officer to those things that you're hearing and seeing."
Tyner would like the county to implement a special-needs registry. Residents would submit information about someone in their home who may be deaf, nonverbal or have another condition that can affect how an officer approaches a situation if a 911 call is made to that address.
"So many times, we've had a tragedy occur when there was just simply a miscommunication or the person was nonverbal or deaf and couldn't understand," the prosecutor said.
White echoed the idea of progress being a two-way street. In addition to the efforts the police are making to improve, he urged citizens to not meet officers with resistance right away.
"I've seen too many times where routine stops or (stops for) a simple, minor cause spiral out of control and force had to be used, and sometimes deadly force because of noncompliance," White said. "So even if someone feels that the police stopped them unfairly or shouldn't have stopped them, you have to comply with the officer's instructions.
"When you get a resistant person, things sometimes quickly escalate out of control, especially if the officer is not properly using deescalation techniques."
For Royster, who was previously a case worker for the state Department of Child Protection and Permanency, the concept of compliance was taught to him at a young age, as it was for many Black men.
"I remember us having 'the talk' with our fathers or our male figures telling us exactly what you just said," Royster said in reference to White's comments. "We're trained as youths to comply with law enforcement. No matter what you're feeling, how angry you may be, if they're right or wrong, your goal as a son is to come home back to your parent."
