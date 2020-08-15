EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County officials announced two traffic advisories next week in the township for work by the state Turnpike Authority.
From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, the eastbound lane of Mill Road, between Fire and Old Zion roads, will be closed to traffic with a detour in place, weather permitting, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
There is no briefing with state officials Saturday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, a one lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue, between Steelmanville and Blackman roads near the Garden State Parkway bridges, weather permitting, according to the release.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Township Police Traffic Sgt. Wade Smith remembers as far back as six yea…
Officials advised motorists they may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, visit www.aclink.org.
Who is running for office in Atlantic County during the November elections?
Atlantic County Sheriff
|Candidate
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Eric Scheffler
|Democrat
|
|
|Joseph O'Donoghue
|Republican
|
|
Atlantic County Surrogate
|Name
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|James Curcio
|Republican
|
|
|Stephen Dicht
|Democrat
|
|
Atlantic County Freeholders
|Name
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Caren Fitzpatrick
|Democrat
|
|
|Celeste Fernandez
|Democrat
|
|
|John Risley Jr
|Republican
|
|
|James Toto
|Republican
|
|
Atlantic County Freeholder District 3
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Andrew Parker
|Republican
|
|
|Thelma Witherspoon
|Democrat
|
|
Mayor
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Kimberly A. Horton
|Democrat
|
|
|Gregory Seher
|Republican
|
|
Council Ward 1
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Elizabeth (Betty) Howell
|Democrat
|
|
|Nicholas LaRotonda
|Republican
|
|
Council Ward 2
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Donald W. Burroughs
|Democart
|
|
|Chris C. Seher
|Republican
|
|
Atlantic City Mayor
|Candidates
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Thomas Forkin
|Republican
|
|
|Marty Small
|Democrat
|
|
Council Ward 2
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|LaToya Dunston
|
|
|
Council Ward 1
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Karen Bew
|Republican
|
|
Council Ward 2
|Candidate
|Patry
|Votes
|Winner
|Paul Lettieri
|
|
|
Council Ward 3
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Dennis Haney
|Republican
|
|
Council Ward 4
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Richard DeLucry
|Democrat
|
|
Council
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Aldo S. Palmieri
|Republican
|
|
|Jorge Alvarez
|Republican
|
|
Township Committee
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|David Turner
|Democrat
|
|
|William Ruggieri
|Republican
|
|
Township Committee - 1 year unexpired
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Ronnise White
|Democrat
|
|
|Kurt Renart
|Republican
|
|
Mayor
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Robert Schulte
|Republican
|
|
Council
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Matthew Kane
|Democrat
|
|
|William Collins
|Republican
|
|
Mayor
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Lisa Jiampetti
|Democrat
|
|
|Joseph A. Ricci, Jr.
|Republican
|
|
Common Council
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Donna Heist
|Democrat
|
|
|Mason Wright, Jr.
|Democrat
|
|
|Karl Timbers
|Democrat
|
|
|Ingrid E. Clark
|Republican
|
|
|Clifford Mays, Jr.
|Republican
|
|
|Joseph G. Ellis
|Republican
|
|
Township Committee
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Lisa March
|Democrat
|
|
|Frank Rivera III
|Democrat
|
|
|Paul W. Hodson
|Republican
|
|
|Laura Pfrommer
|Republican
|
|
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Julia A. Sparks
|Republican
|
|
Council - 1 year unexpired
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Albert W. Norman
|Republican
|
|
Council
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|James C. Whittaker Jr
|Republican
|
|
|Jacob Blazer
|Republican
|
|
Township Committee
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Judith Link
|Democrat
|
|
|Richard Cheek
|Republican
|
|
|Bruce A. Strigh
|Independent
|
|
Council
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Otto Hernandez
|Republican
|
|
|William "Bill" Cappuccio
|Republican
|
|
|Joshua "Josh" Trepiccione
|Republican
|
|
|Sam Rodio
|Independent
|
|
|Steve Furgione
|Independent
|
|
|Bill Olivio
|Independent
|
|
Council at-large - 1 year unexpired term
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Matthew Levinson
|Republican
|
|
Council Ward 1
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Eric Ford
|Republican
|
|
Council Ward 2
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Ralph Paolone
|Republican
|
|
Township Committee
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Chris Silva
|Republican
|
|
Council Ward 1
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Lisa Lehne-Gilmore
|Democrat
|
|
|David Notaro
|Republican
|
|
|Alicia Garry
|Independent
|
|
Council Ward 2
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Rich DiCriscio
|Democrat
|
|
|Thomas Polistina
|Republican
|
|
Mayor
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Judy M. Ward
|Democrat
|
|
|Lawrence "Tony" Davenport
|Independent
|
|
Council-at-Large
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Carla Thomas
|Democrat
|
|
|Sharnell Morgan
|Independent
|
|
Council Ward 1
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Ricky Cistrunk
|Democrat
|
|
Council Ward 2
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Joanne Famularo
|Democrat
|
|
Council-at-Large
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Roger Giberson
|Republican
|
|
Council Ward 1
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Thomas Kurtz
|Independent
|
|
Council Ward 2
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Jacob Nass
|Independent
|
|
Council-at-Large
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Joseph T. McCarrie, Jr
|Republican
|
|
Council Ward 1
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Charles W. Falkenstein
|Republican
|
|
Township Committee
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Carl Peter Keiffenheim
|Republican
|
|
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.