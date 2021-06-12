Atlantic County offers space for early voting

In response to a request from its Board of Elections, Atlantic County has identified four locations that could possibly serve as early-voting sites for the Nov. 2 general election, county officials announced Friday.

Atlantic County has found county-owned facilities in four of the five voting districts. These locations include: the Shoreview building in Northfield, the Mays Landing and Galloway Township branches of the Atlantic County Library System and 310 Bellevue Ave. in Hammonton.

No county-owned facility in District 1 meets the required criteria of having 1,500 square feet, being compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and located near public transportation, Linda Gilmore, the county's public information officer, said in a news release.

Under the New Jersey Early Voting Bill, signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in March, counties across the state must hold nine days of early in-person machine voting that ends the Sunday before Election Day.

For the 2021 election, the early-voting period will be from Saturday, Oct. 23 to Sunday, Oct. 31.