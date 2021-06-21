 Skip to main content
Atlantic County offers produce vouchers for low-income seniors
Atlantic County offers produce vouchers for low-income seniors

Atlantic County News

Atlantic County will offer produce vouchers for low-income senior citizens beginning next month, Linda Gilmore, county spokesperson announced Monday.

The vouchers will be distributed by the Atlantic County Division of Intergenerational Services starting July 1 on a first-come, first-serve basis, Gilmore said in a news release.

Recipients will be able to purchase locally grown fruit, vegetables and herbs at participating farm markets through November.

To qualify for a voucher, individuals must live in Atlantic County, age 60 and older, with an annual gross income that does not exceed $1,986 per month, or $23,828 annually for one person. For married couples, gross income cannot exceed $2,686 per month or $32,227 annually.

Eligible participants will receive five, $6 vouchers per person, totaling $30.

Vouchers can be spent one at a time but change will not be distributed if a person doesn’t use the entire value of the voucher.

Interested residents can call the county’s information and assistance hotline at 888-426-9243.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

