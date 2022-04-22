Atlantic County offers free tree seedlings to residents

Atlantic County will provide free tree seedlings to residents April 29 through the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign.

The distribution is a joint effort of the county government, the New Jersey Forest Service, the state Forest Nursery, New Jersey Soil Conservation Districts, Sustainable Jersey and the Arbor Day Foundation to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the foundation and the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day.

The goal is to plant trees today that will create future forests, according to a news release from the county.

“We’re pleased to offer this program again that was temporarily halted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” county Executive Dennis Levinson said. “Trees benefit us in many ways — adding natural beauty, reducing home cooling costs and providing wildlife habitats.”

Pickup will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Warren E. Fox Nature Center in the Atlantic County Park, Route 50, Estell Manor.

The first 200 residents will receive seedling bundles, all of which are native to the coastal habitat of the area.

One thousand seedlings will be distributed in bundles of five per household with instructions on storage, care and planting.

Recipients should plant the seedlings soon after receiving them to prevent the roots from drying out. Information will include how to choose a proper planting site with the tree’s mature growth size in mind.

If you would like to participate, call ahead to confirm seedling availability.

For more information, call the county Division of Parks and Recreation at 609-625-1897.

