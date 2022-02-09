 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic County offers free COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and booster shots
0 Comments

Atlantic County offers free COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and booster shots

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

With even Democratic states moving to roll back mask mandates and push toward post-pandemic normalcy, the White House said Wednesday it was beginning to prepare for the next phase of the pandemic response amid growing impatience for the federal government to ease up. White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said officials have started consultations with state and local leaders and public health officials "on steps we should be taking to keep the country moving forward." His comments come as states have moved to ease restrictions and guide the nation back toward life unencumbered by the virus. Governors and local school officials have been pressing for weeks for clearer guidelines for easing or ending restrictions, but federal officials have been slow to preview potential changes. That's led to a patchwork of local and state policies that differ widely from one place to the next.

The Atlantic County Division of Public Health is providing free flu shots and COVID-19 testing, vaccines and boosters to eligible county residents.

Vaccinations will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at 201 S. Shore Road, Northfield, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at 310 Bellevue Ave. in Hammonton. Appointments are not needed, but residents getting boosters should bring their vaccination cards.

The Division of Public Health will resume its child health clinics once a month beginning Feb. 18, by appointment only, for infants up to age 19 without insurance or who are enrolled in Family Care Part A. Pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-17 will be available.

Vaccinations and boosters are also available for homebound residents on Wednesdays and Thursdays by appointment.

To make an appointment for homebound residents or for the child health clinic, call 609-645-5933. For more information on testing and vaccination locations, visit atlantic-county.org/covid/covid-vaccinations.asp.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US troops roll into Romania amidst Ukraine crisis

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News