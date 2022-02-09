Atlantic County offers free COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and booster shots

The Atlantic County Division of Public Health is providing free flu shots and COVID-19 testing, vaccines and boosters to eligible county residents.

Vaccinations will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at 201 S. Shore Road, Northfield, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at 310 Bellevue Ave. in Hammonton. Appointments are not needed, but residents getting boosters should bring their vaccination cards.

The Division of Public Health will resume its child health clinics once a month beginning Feb. 18, by appointment only, for infants up to age 19 without insurance or who are enrolled in Family Care Part A. Pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-17 will be available.

Vaccinations and boosters are also available for homebound residents on Wednesdays and Thursdays by appointment.

To make an appointment for homebound residents or for the child health clinic, call 609-645-5933. For more information on testing and vaccination locations, visit atlantic-county.org/covid/covid-vaccinations.asp.

