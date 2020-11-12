Atlantic County offers economic assistance for residents and businesses affected by COVID-19

Two million dollars is available for two economic recovery programs to help low- to moderate-income Atlantic County residents and businesses that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, county officials said Thursday.

The programs are funded through federal Community Development Block Grants and administered by the Atlantic County Improvement Authority to qualified county residents and businesses, county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore said in a news release.

“The pandemic has taken a huge toll on the economy, and especially in Atlantic County, where so much of our business is related to hospitality and tourism,” County Executive Dennis Levinson said in a statement. “These programs will provide some much needed relief to those who need it most.”

Applications are available at acianj.org and may be submitted along with accompanying documents beginning at noon Monday.

Applications will be reviewed and processed on a first come, first served basis, Gilmore said. Grants and loans will be disbursed as funding is released to the county.

