Atlantic County offers economic assistance for qualified residents and businesses

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said $2 million is available for two economic recovery programs to help low-to-moderate income county residents and businesses that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programs are funded through federal Community Development Block Grants and administered by the Atlantic County Improvement Authority to qualified Atlantic County residents and businesses, said Linda Gilmore, the county spokeswoman.

“The pandemic has taken a huge toll on the economy, and especially in Atlantic County where so much of our business is related to hospitality and tourism,” said Levinson in a written statement. “These programs will provide some much needed relief to those who need it most. I encourage our residents and businesses to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Applications will be available on the ACIA website (www.acianj.org) as of 9 a.m. on Friday, Gilmore said. They may be submitted along with accompanying documents beginning at 12 noon on Monday, she said.

Applications will be reviewed and processed on a first come, first serve basis, Gilmore said. Grants and loans will be disbursed as funding is released to the county, she said.

