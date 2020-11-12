Atlantic County offers economic assistance for qualified residents and businesses

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said $2 million is available for two economic recovery programs to help low-to-moderate income county residents and businesses that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The programs are funded through federal Community Development Block Grants and administered by the Atlantic County Improvement Authority to qualified Atlantic County residents and businesses, said Linda Gilmore, the county spokeswoman.
“The pandemic has taken a huge toll on the economy, and especially in Atlantic County where so much of our business is related to hospitality and tourism,” said Levinson in a written statement. “These programs will provide some much needed relief to those who need it most. I encourage our residents and businesses to take advantage of this opportunity.”
Applications will be available on the ACIA website (www.acianj.org) as of 9 a.m. on Friday, Gilmore said. They may be submitted along with accompanying documents beginning at 12 noon on Monday, she said.
Applications will be reviewed and processed on a first come, first serve basis, Gilmore said. Grants and loans will be disbursed as funding is released to the county, she said.
NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County’s budget is estimated to increase slightly to $216.7 million in…
The Rental and Mortgage Assistance Program provides grants up to $10,000 for a six-month period to low-and-moderate income households that have had substantial income reduction or have experienced unemployment due to the pandemic, Gilmore said.
To qualify, the applicant’s current annualized household income must be at or below 80% of the area median income for Atlantic County based on household size, Gilmore said.
An income/household size chart is available on the ACIA website, Gilmore said. There is no application fee, she said.
The Economic Injury Business Assistance Loan Program provides short-term, forgivable loans to assist in business recovery from revenue losses and added expenses due to COVID-19 disruptions and imposed restrictions, Gilmore said.
Loans of up to $25,000 at 3% interest are available for working capital assistance and reimbursement of costs for equipment, materials and supplies, including safety barriers and personal protective equipment, Gilmore said.
The principal and interest is deferred for two years at which time the loan may be forgiven if the company remains in business, Gilmore said.
The owner must guarantee a 20% or greater share of the business, Gilmore said. There is also a $200 application fee, she said.
“Both of these programs are intended to provide short-term assistance that will help our residents and businesses stay afloat during these extremely challenging times,” said Levinson in a statement.
For more information, visit www.acianj.org or call 609-343-2390.
My Happy Place: Dennis Levinson
My Happy Place: Dennis Levinson
My Happy Place: Dennis Levinson
My Happy Place: Dennis Levinson
My Happy Place: Dennis Levinson
My Happy Place: Dennis Levinson
My Happy Place: Dennis Levinson
My Happy Place: Dennis Levinson
My Happy Place: Dennis Levinson
My Happy Place: Dennis Levinson
My Happy Place: Dennis Levinson
My Happy Place: Dennis Levinson
My Happy Place: Dennis Levinson
My Happy Place: Dennis Levinson
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.