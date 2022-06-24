Atlantic County offers COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children

Atlantic County will make Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine available to children 6 months to 18 years old through a series of clinics beginning Thursday.
The vaccine will be available from 1 to 3 p.m. at 201 S. Shore Road in Northfield next week, and from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday in July at 310 Bellevue Ave. in Hammonton. Appointments must be made first, county health officials said Friday.
An additional clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon July 11 at the All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Ave. in Atlantic City. Appointments are not needed for that clinic, officials said in a news release.
Each clinic will include the vaccine that was recently approved for children ages 6 months to 4 years. It's given in a primary three-dose set, in which the initial two doses are administered three weeks apart, followed by a third dose administered at least eight weeks after the second dose, officials said.
Appointments can be made by calling 609-645-7700, ext. 4500.
The Atlantic County Division of Public Health continues to offer all three federally approved COVID-19 vaccines for residents 18 and older from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at 201 S. Shore Road in Northfield, as well as from 10 a.m. to noon the first and third Tuesday of the month at 310 Bellevue Ave. in Hammonton.
Masks and proof of prior COVID-19 vaccinations are required to enter the clinic areas, officials said.
Both primary and booster doses are also available for homebound residents by appointment by calling 609-645-5933.
