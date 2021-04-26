Atlantic County needs survey responses to update ADA plan

Atlantic County is seeking the public’s help in updating its Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan to ensure county programs, services, activities and events are accessible to all individuals.
Beginning May 3, a brief 10-question survey developed in cooperation with Disability Access Consultants will be available on the county website (www.aclink.org/disability) and the library system website (www.atlanticlibrary.org). Hard copies will be available in each of the county’s nine library branches.
“The survey takes less than five minutes to complete but its responses will have a lasting impact,” stated County Executive Dennis Levinson. “We appreciate residents taking the time to offer their feedback so we can further improve accessibility.”
Results will be tabulated by the consultants and provided to county officials so any recommended action steps can be incorporated into the county’s ADA Transition Plan.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
